Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 288 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Stock Down 0.8 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -362.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

