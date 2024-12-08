Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 53.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Edison International by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. Edison International has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $2,127,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

