Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $13.86 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $244.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.68.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total transaction of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

