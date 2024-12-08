Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Position Cut by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 47.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,963 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $73,850,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 129.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,044,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,538.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,053,000 after buying an additional 200,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,262,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

CRS stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

