Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.92.
Several analysts recently commented on CAS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Cascades Price Performance
Cascades Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
