Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives C$11.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.92.

Several analysts recently commented on CAS shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Cascades alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cascades

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$33,900.00. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.