Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $37.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $124,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,569.68. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,490.06. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,213 shares of company stock valued at $752,673. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,889.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a PE ratio of 155.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

