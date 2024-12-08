Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $29.23. Celsius shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 2,276,541 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELH. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 993.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth about $30,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Celsius by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after buying an additional 460,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

