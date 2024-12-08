Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,933,403.72. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,535. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,624 shares of company stock worth $7,763,698 in the last ninety days. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,515 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,635,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,715,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 953,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,823 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

