Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,916,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,075 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $260,752.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,907.50. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. This trade represents a 18.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,698. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNTA

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.