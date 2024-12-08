Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPX Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in SPX Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

