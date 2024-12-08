Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,943 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.26. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

