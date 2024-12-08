CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CF Industries by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 20.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

NYSE:CF opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,701 shares of company stock worth $2,052,704. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

