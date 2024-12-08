Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 135.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.49%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,638.35. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

