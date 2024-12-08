Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,243,052 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 153.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,705,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $16,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,805 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 92.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,063 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.44.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 9.0 %

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

