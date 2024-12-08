Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 81,590 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVR Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

