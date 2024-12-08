Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Chewy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 125.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

