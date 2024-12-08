Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of CHWY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock worth $827,019,626 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after buying an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,373,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,798,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

