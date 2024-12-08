Chewy’s (CHWY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

