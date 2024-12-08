Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.51 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

