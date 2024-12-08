China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

