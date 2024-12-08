Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

CMG stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

