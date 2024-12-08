Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG.B) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (OTCMKTS:CMG.B – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
