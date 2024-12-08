ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.05. ChromaDex shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 168,813 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

ChromaDex Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChromaDex had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 170.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

