Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. WBB Securities increased their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,558,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

