Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.62.

NYSE CIEN opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 698.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

