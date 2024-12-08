Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $73.58 on Thursday. Ciena has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $657,051. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after acquiring an additional 108,407 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,427,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,392,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

