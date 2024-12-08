Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 119,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.64 and a 1 year high of $227.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

