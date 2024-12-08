Citigroup Raises Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $15.50

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.57. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 140.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 2,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

