Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.02) to GBX 6,000 ($76.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($79.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,228.75 ($79.39).

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,924 ($62.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The company has a market capitalization of £61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,509 ($57.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,910 ($75.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,025.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,081.31.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.57), for a total transaction of £323,671.32 ($412,530.36). Also, insider Simon Henry acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($63.17) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,633.19). 14.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

