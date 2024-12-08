CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.00.

CNX Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 22.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

