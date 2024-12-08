CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.37. Approximately 237,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,651,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CNX Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This represents a 22.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

