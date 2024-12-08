Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Shares of CCHGY opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

