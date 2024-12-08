ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Evercore ISI

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.06.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

COP stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,698,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,557,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,469,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,599 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.