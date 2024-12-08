Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

STZ stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.23. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $224.76 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 568.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

