Contrasting AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and AMTD Digital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 3.48 -$17.22 million ($2.37) -10.80 AMTD Digital $33.07 million 17.14 $41.74 million N/A N/A

Profitability

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -11.09% -295.65% 10.18% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.83, suggesting a potential downside of 26.43%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

