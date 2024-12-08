Contrasting National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) and Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV)

Strategic Global Investments (OTCMKTS:STBV – Get Free Report) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and National Vision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Vision $2.13 billion 0.42 -$65.90 million ($0.20) -56.15

Strategic Global Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Vision.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Global Investments 0 0 0 0 0.00 National Vision 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations for Strategic Global Investments and National Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

National Vision has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.67%. Given National Vision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Vision is more favorable than Strategic Global Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Strategic Global Investments has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Vision has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Global Investments and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Global Investments N/A N/A N/A National Vision -0.81% 3.52% 1.39%

Summary

National Vision beats Strategic Global Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Global Investments

Strategic Global Investments, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency/blockchain ICO company. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Branson, Missouri.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services. National Vision Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

