Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Up 12.9% – Here’s Why

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) traded up 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 13,361,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 23,291,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 12.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Corcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.