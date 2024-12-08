Cormark Has Negative Forecast for TSE:NA FY2026 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Cormark lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.66. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$132.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$121.80. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$93.31 and a 52 week high of C$141.15.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

