Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Get Coursera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Coursera

NYSE:COUR opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $5,048,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 61.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,647,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 628,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 994.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 642,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 584,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.