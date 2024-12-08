Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBRL. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

