Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

