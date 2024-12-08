Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.64 and a 52 week high of $227.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

