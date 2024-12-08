Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $744.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.88 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

