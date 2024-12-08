Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 180 ($2.29).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Crest Nicholson Stock Up 2.2 %
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
