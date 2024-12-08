Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRNX opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,912.12. This represents a 18.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $28,316.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,427.56. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,911 shares of company stock worth $2,144,675 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

