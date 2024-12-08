Critical Analysis: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of First Advantage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and International Monetary Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $763.76 million 4.48 $37.29 million $0.03 660.67 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Advantage and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 3 6 0 2.67 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Advantage presently has a consensus target price of $58.83, indicating a potential upside of 196.84%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Advantage has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Advantage beats International Monetary Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About International Monetary Systems

(Get Free Report)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.