Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,847.62. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,424.66. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,869 shares of company stock valued at $735,673 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 272.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 214,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 79,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

