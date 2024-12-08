Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,844.17. The trade was a 12.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 16,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at $396,964.91. This trade represents a 30.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 238,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,336. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

