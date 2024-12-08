Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
CULP stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Culp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
