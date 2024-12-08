CVE:MTA FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Ventum Cap Mkts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$353.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.24. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$5.62.

In other Metalla Royalty & Streaming news, Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 35,918 shares of company stock valued at $163,905. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

