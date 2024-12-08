DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

